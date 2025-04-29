ISRO’s breakthroughs cement India’s leadership in space tech: Roopa

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has firmly established itself as a global powerhouse in space exploration, achieving extraordinary milestones through cutting-edge research and innovation, said ISRO scientist M.V. Roopa.

Delivering a lecture on “Indian Space Research and Aviation Systems” as part of the Thathaiah Memorial Lecture Series at an auditorium on Narayana Shastri Road, Roopa highlighted ISRO’s strides towards self-reliance in space technology.

She emphasised that ISRO’s achievements have not only propelled India’s progress but have also benefited other nations.

“India may rank fifth globally in the use of technology, but ISRO’s contribution in sharing innovation with the world has given India a distinguished standing,” she noted.

Roopa said that unlike earlier times when communication was delayed, today information is transmitted instantaneously, ensuring global connectivity.

She urged other nations to emulate ISRO’s model in driving technological transformation. India, she said, is steadily advancing by adopting essential technologies critical for holistic national development, positioning itself at the forefront of global space innovation.

Roopa also stressed the critical importance of precision time management, a vital component across sectors like satellite launches, agriculture, mining, banking and maritime operations.

“Gone are the days of measuring time in seconds. Today, time is tracked in nanoseconds, enabling instant communication and operations,” she remarked.

Highlighting the pace of technological evolution, Roopa called for greater efforts to make these advancements accessible to the broader public.

Retired Additional Secretary to the Government of India, C.V. Gopinath, Thathaiah Trust Vice-President N.V. Dinesh, and Secretary H. Ashwath Narayan were present.