World Immunisation Week-2025: 1,467 kids identified for vaccination in Mysuru

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: The Special Drive as part of World Immunisation Week- 2025 observed from Apr. 24 to 30 has begun and the Health and Family Welfare Department has identified 1,467 children below the age group of five for vaccination in the district.

The annual drive to jab the children to boost their immunity power, is conducted to cover those who had missed zero dose, vaccination against chicken pox, rubella and other diseases, to which they are vulnerable.

For Penta vaccine, 414 children have been identified in the district, MR First Dose Vaccination – 329 and Second Dose – 405, DPT – 5, TD-10 and TD-16 – 319.

In Mysuru taluk alone, 592 kids have been marked for vaccination, followed by H.D. Kote taluk – 247, Hunsur – 177, K.R. Nagar – 41, Nanjangud – 182, Periyapatna – 32, Saligrama – 12 and T. Narasipur – 132.

With the drive launched on Apr. 24, several of the children identified for vaccination have been already jabbed, with 213 camps set at Primary Health Centres (PHC) alone and 173 camps in various other places.