Mysuru prepares for NEET exam on May 4
Mysuru prepares for NEET exam on May 4

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru district is gearing up to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test — NEET (UG) — across 20 centres on May 4, with 7,709 students expected to appear.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy chaired a preparatory meeting at the DC Office this morning to ensure the smooth conduct of the medical entrance test.

During the meeting, Reddy stressed the need for flawless execution of the examination, which serves as the gateway to medical and dental courses nationwide.

He directed officials to implement all necessary measures for the fair and disruption-free conduct of the test.

The examination will follow strict guidelines set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Officials overseeing the process were instructed to comply meticulously with all protocols. As an additional security measure, Police personnel will be stationed at each examination centre.

Kendriya Vidyalaya principals Nutan Punj and Mithilesh Kumar, along with College Principals and various district-level officials, were present.

The DC emphasised the importance of error-free administration of this crucial examination.

