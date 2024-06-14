Jackfruit Festival in city on June 15 and 16

June 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Mysore West, is organising 4th Annual Jackfruit Festival at Nanjaraja Bahaddur Choultry on June 15 and 16 between 10 am and 8 pm.

Jackfruit, the 4th largest growing fruit in India, has good medicinal and nutraceutical properties with almost every vitamin and mineral intact.

The festival aims at spreading health benefits of jackfruit and educating people on the market potential of jackfruit. The festival introduces Red, White and Yellow fleshed fruits from different parts of Karnataka, exclusive for their taste, shape and firm bulbs.

The event features popular value added products like Jack Ice cream, jams, squashes, papads, halwa, kabab, holige, Jafi (roasted jack bean powder) display and sale of 30 jackfruit variety seedlings like Rudrakshi halasu, Siddu kempu halasu, Bairachandra, Sarva Ruthu, Shankara, Varada Sree, Tubagere Halasu, Thai red, Vietnam super early, Gumless jack and many more.

Krishnamurthy Beligere, a renowned poet and organic farmer will inaugurate the Festival tomorrow. Rtn. G.K Sudheendra, President, Rotary Mysore West, will preside. M.K. Kailasamurthy will be the chief guest and display varieties of rare jackfruits.

More than 50 groups will bring different kinds of jackfruits and value added products, millets, pulses, organic seeds, desi rice, cold press oil for display and sale.

Competitions

Jackfruit lifting competition on Saturday at 4 pm; Jackfruit food competition on Sunday at 12.30 pm; Jackfruit eating competition on Sunday at 3 pm; Jackfruit drawing competition for children on Sunday at 10.30 am.

For details, contact Komal on Mob: 98809-08608 or Suman on Mob: 99161-68609.