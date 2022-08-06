Two-day Jackfruit Festival begins

August 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Jackfruit Festival began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city this morning with people tasting the fleshy fruit and packing home their favourite variety from nearly 30 stalls put up at the venue.

Farmers and women groups from various places including Tumakuru, Gubbi, Mudigere and Mangaluru have put up their stalls at the Fest that introduces red, white and yellow fleshed fruits, which are exclusive for their taste, shape and firm bulbs.

The Festival features popular value-added products like jack ice-cream, jams, squashes, papads, halwa, kabab, holige, jafi and many more.

For those interested in cultivating jackfruit trees, a variety of saplings including that of Rudrakshi halasu, Siddu kempu halasu, Bairachandra, Sarva Tuthu, Shankara, Varada Sree, Tubagere halasu, Thai red, Vietnam super early, Gumless jack, Nagachandra and Lalbagh Madura are available for sale.

Apart from different kinds of Jackfruits, the Festival will have millets, pulses, organic seeds, desi rice, various organic fruits and vegetables, cold pressed oil and value-added products on display and sale.

Jackfruit Ambassador Shree Padre’s book ‘Alakshita Kalpavruksha Halasu; Bhavishyada Bele’ is also available for sale.

The Festival, organised by Sahaja Samrudha – Organic Farmers Collective, in association with Rotary Club of Mysore West, SWISSAID and FiBL, will be open for public from 10 am to 8 pm today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Aug. 7), there will be a Jackfruit Food Competition at 12 noon and Jackfruit Eating Competition at 2 pm at the venue.

For more information, contact Mob: 88672-52979.