Action against non-local city vendors who do not follow rules
News

Action against non-local city vendors who do not follow rules

June 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It has come to the notice of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that many non-local street vendors belonging to other States are conducting business selling items like cane juice, musambi juice, panipuri, ice cream and candy across various locations, causing inconvenience to the public and traffic congestion.

In a press release, MCC Additional Commissioner said that this widespread activity poses significant challenges to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards in the city. As the vendors are not adhering to the stipulated rules, it is difficult to bring them under control or regulate them. This, in turn, is a public health risk.

The MCC will take action against those operating without valid identity cards and trade certificates.

Officers and staff have been instructed to make them comply with rules else take  action by initiating procedures for the seizure, disposal of goods and eviction of such street vendors.

