Sex scandal: MEA issues Show Cause Notice to MP Prajwal Revanna

May 25, 2024

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a Show Cause Notice to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been suspended from JD(S), yesterday asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka Government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him.

According to sources, the MEA was processing the Karnataka Government’s request to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. Currently, he is believed to be in Germany. It is said that the Show Cause Notice has been served on Prajwal as part of the process initiated to cancel his passport. Sources added that the Show Cause Notice was served through e-mail.

Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is accused in a sexual harassment case, left India on April 27, a day after polling took place in Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency from where he is seeking a re-election.

Sources also added that the Ministry of External Affairs is working on the process to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations. If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal’s stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by concerned authorities in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written letters twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take “prompt and necessary” actions to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged sexual assault case against Prajwal, has also written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking the cancellation of the MP’s diplomatic passport after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a local Court.

A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on Revanna’s whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol following a request by the SIT.