Sandalwood Museum to be shifted to Mysuru Zoo

June 16, 2024

WhatsApp-based ticketing system launched at Zoo

Message 96866-68818 to purchase tickets with ease

Mysore/Mysuru: The Sandalwood Museum, a first-of-a-kind, set up by the Mysuru Forest Division at the Sandalwood Depot in Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, will be relocated to the premises of the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo).

This announcement was made by Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre after a meeting at the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli last evening.

The proposal to shift the Museum to the Zoo premises was first suggested in 2021 when it was inaugurated but had remained on paper until now. There was also a proposal to establish the Museum at Mysore Palace premises as the Palace premises is a high-security zone and the products displayed at the Museum are valuable and need that level of security.

“If the Museum is shifted to Mysuru Zoo, tourists will learn more about sandalwood, making it another attraction for visitors,” Khandre said. During the meeting, Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya brought the issue to the Minister’s attention.

The Museum has been conceptualised to spread awareness about the history and cultivation of sandalwood products. Mysuru is renowned for its sandalwood soaps, sandalwood oil, incense sticks and more.

The Museum, established by the Regional Forest Department, occupies an area of 17×8 meters (55.77×26.24 feet) and was set up at a cost of Rs. 18 lakh. It features displays of sandalwood classification, types of sandalwood, billets, sandalwood dust and various sandalwood products such as incense sticks, soaps, sculptures and talcum powder. It also includes posters with information about sandalwood cultivation and disease prevention.

WhatsApp-based ticketing

The century-old Mysuru Zoo, a major tourist destination in South India, has introduced a convenient WhatsApp-based ticketing system. Instead of waiting in long queues, visitors can now purchase entry tickets through WhatsApp by sending a message to the Zoo’s WhatsApp number (96866-68818). This initiative saves time and allows visitors to explore the Zoo more easily.

Additionally, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre inaugurated a ‘live feed unit’ where feed can be supplied to rabbits and rats to snakes. He also inaugurated a flexible animal adoption scheme. Previously, adoption was possible for one year after paying the requisite fees.

Now, visitors can adopt animals for shorter durations — such as a day, a month or six months — providing more options and flexibility. The Zoo issues certificates of appreciation to those who participate in the adoption programme.

Naming of ‘Daksha’ and wildlife ambulance

During his visit to the Zoo to inaugurate new initiatives, Khandre named the newly born male giraffe calf ‘Daksha’. ‘Daksha’ is the offspring of ‘Bharat’ and ‘Lakshmi’.

In a significant step for animal welfare, Minister Khandre flagged off a wildlife ambulance. This ambulance, costing Rs. 11.73 lakh, will play a crucial role in treating injured animals and birds.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited donated a multi-utility vehicle to the Zoo.

Valued at Rs. 8.62 lakh, this vehicle will support daily activities at the Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli, as well as at the Mysuru Zoo.

Additionally, the Minister inaugurated a surgical unit at the veterinary hospital within the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. This facility provides care for captured, injured and rescued animals, including tigers, leopards and sloth bears.