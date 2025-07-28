Yadavagiri residents flag key civic issues in ‘Area Sabha’

July 28, 2025

By Bhamy V. Shenoy

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Yadavagiri convened an informal ‘Area Sabha’ on Sunday (July 27) to discuss civic issues affecting their locality and explore collective solutions.

The meeting, attended by residents, was a preparatory step toward implementing the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates Area Sabhas and Ward Committees for participatory urban governance.

The 74th Amendment, adopted in 1993, provides for Ward-level Committees comprising nine residents with supervisory powers. Despite repeated directives from the High Court and appeals by several NGOs, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is yet to operationalise these bodies.

Participants discussed improper disposal of household and garden waste, rash driving at night, stray dog menace, potholes, sewage overflow and unfinished street lighting work.

Garbage disposal: While Yadavagiri fares better than other localities, residents said some households, especially those on larger sites, dump garden waste in front of neighbours’ homes. A proposal was made to request that MCC establish a weekly schedule for garden waste collection.

Traffic hazards: Complaints were raised about speeding vehicles at night, with some reportedly driving at over 100 kmph. Residents decided to meet the Vontikoppal Police Inspector to seek strict enforcement.

Stray dogs: Senior citizens expressed fear of dog bites during walks. In line with Supreme Court guidelines on compassion toward strays, residents suggested urging dog-lovers to avoid feeding animals on the streets.

Potholes and other civic works: Injuries caused by potholes were highlighted, though MCC has cited a lack of funds to address them. Other issues like power outages, tree planting and sewage overflow were deferred to the next meeting.

During the discussion, MCC’s waste collection staff were praised for their work, with residents planning to felicitate them at the next meeting. A garbage collector, approached by participants, attributed littering to domestic workers rushing between multiple houses.

Residents resolved to encourage neighbours to attend future meetings, emphasising that larger participation is essential to realise the vision of self-governance. “Area Sabha meetings highlight local problems effectively, but Mysuru still has a long way to go in building active civic responsibility,” participants noted.