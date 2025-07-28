85,000 cusecs & counting… Heavy discharge of water from KRS Dam downstream

July 28, 2025

Copious rain, widespread damage in catchment areas

Mysore/Mysuru: Copious rains in Cauvery catchment area, has caused a surge in water level at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district to the brim, prompting Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities to release 85,000 cusecs of water to the river.

The whopping inflow of water into KRS Dam in the last three to four days has turned into a tourists delight, who have been thronging the river site in large numbers. Talacauvery, from where River Cauvery originates, has been receiving copious rains, the main reason behind the spurt in water level at KRS Dam.

The inflow of water at the dam on July 28 was recorded at 76,535 cusecs, taking the water level to 123.60 feet against the maximum dam capacity of 124.80 feet. In view of the safety of the dam and further surge in the inflow of water, the water is being discharged heavily since July 27, Sunday morning.

The water is being released from 14 crest gates and the visitors access to the close proximity of the river site has been restricted as a safety precaution, with the tourists visiting the place in hordes. Such being the trend among the visitors who want to behold the sight of gushing water, there has been a big rush of visitors during weekends and Sundays. Apart from locals, hundreds of tourists from various other districts have made the dam site their itinerary.

Second time full

In a short span of 25 days, KRS dam is full to its capacity. Earlier, the dam had reached its brim on June 29 touching 124 feet. Following day on June 30, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and several of his Cabinet colleagues had offered customary ‘bagina’ to the KRS Dam, a first in the month of June, ever since the practice of offering ‘bagina’ began.

From July 5 onwards, the water was being discharged into the canal and river, taking into cognisance the inflow of water. As a result, the water level at the dam had reduced to 121 feet, three feet below the maximum level. Now, the dam has reached its brim again, for the second time, a rare in the history of the dam.

The heavy discharge of water into the river has hit the part of Brindavan Garden hosting the Musical Fountain, with the area being water logged. The tourists entry has been restricted to that part of the garden and Musical Fountain has been suspended, leaving the tourists disappointed.

The boating at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, where River Cauvery flows has also been suspended for now.

While the tourist entry to the bird sanctuary remains unaffected, the visitors are being repeatedly warned against venturing close to the river.

During the weekend, over 1,000 footfalls of visitors was registered at the sanctuary.

The old and new bridges built over River Cauvery, has turned into a tourist spot, with the tourists stopping over to catch the sight of water flowing in full force.

The famous Sri Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna, located beside River Cauvery and Gosai Ghat have been attracting the tourists in large numbers. Here too, the visitors are warned against stepping into the river.