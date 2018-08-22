Man kills son at Mandya

Mandya: In a bizarre incident, a man brutally hacked to death his son at their house in Konanahalli Thittur village of the taluk this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vasu (26), while his father Krishnappa has been taken into custody by the Police for questioning. Krishnappa is said to have hacked his son Vasu to death over a family dispute and then threw Vasu’s body out of the house, in a bid to make others believe that Vasu had been killed by some miscreants in front of their house. But the Police who inspected Krishnappa’s house, found blood stains inside the house, following which Krishnappa was taken into custody.

The Mandya Central Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.