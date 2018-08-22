Mysore Citizens’ Forum visits flood-hit North Kodagu
Mysuru: The citizens of Mysuru have always extended their support to victims of natural calamities. The Mysore Citizens’ Forum (MCF), which was formed to provide relief to the victims of Tsunami in 2004, visited the flood-hit North Kodagu this morning.

MCF is an informal umbrella agency involving prominent citizens of Mysuru, philanthropists, donors and voluntary organisations functioning in the district under the leadership of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

The MCF team comprising Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, the Junior Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, MCF members P.V. Giri, K. Narendra, V.K. Jagadish Babu, Subbaiah and K.B. Ganapathy visited Suntikoppa, Kushalnagar, Madapura and other places and met the flood victims.

MCF, which also helped rehabilitate flood victims of North Karnataka in 2009, aims at setting up a consolidated Mysore Fund so that a substantial sum becomes readily available for a major rehabilitation work in the target area, and the benefits reach genuine targets directly and effectively.

