Tourist death during elephant clash: Dubare, Harangi Elephant Camps shut for two days

May 19, 2026

Kushalnagar: The Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu has been closed for two days following mounting concerns over management lapses, overcrowding and the death of a Chennai tourist, S. Juneshe (33), who was caught in a clash between elephants Kanjan and Jai Marthanda yesterday.

Along with Dubare, the Harangi Elephant Camp has also been shut for two days. Rafting and boating activities at both Dubare and Harangi have been suspended.

Juneshe, a homemaker from Pallavaram in Chennai, died after she got trapped under elephant Jai Marthanda in the River Cauvery during a fight between the two elephants. The elephants had been brought to the river as part of their routine bathing schedule.

Kanjan attacked Jai Marthanda despite attempts by mahouts to control the animals. During the fight, Jai Marthanda lost balance and collapsed into the river, trapping Juneshe, who was standing nearby with her family.

Despite efforts by her husband, Joel Simon Franklin, who was carrying their daughter at the time, to pull her out of the water, Juneshe was crushed under the elephant and died on the spot. The Forest Department has announced a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to the family.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Abhishek issued the closure order for Dubare and Harangi camps. A high-level team of Forest Department officials, including senior Range Forest Officers (RFOs), DCF and Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs), is expected to visit Dubare today to conduct an inquiry into the incident and issue memos to the staff for lapses.

Another attack last week

The incident has also brought renewed attention to safety concerns at the camp. Sources said, Prashantha had attacked a daily wager at Dubare about a week ago. The injured worker is currently undergoing treatment and reportedly does not have Departmental insurance coverage.

The inquiry is also expected to focus on staff mismanagement. Sources claimed that temporary daily-wage workers are often assigned duties as kavadis without adequate training in elephant behaviour and handling.