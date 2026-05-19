No selfies, feeding or bathing with elephants at camps

May 19, 2026

Minister Khandre orders SOP, tourists barred from close contact, safety norms tightened

Kushalnagar: In the wake of the death of a tourist at Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu yesterday, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for visitor safety at elephant camps across the State.

S. Juneshe (33), a homemaker from Chennai, was killed after getting trapped under an elephant during a fight between captive elephants Kanjan and Jai Marthanda while visiting the camp with her family.

Following the incident, the Minister instructed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden to ensure that tourists maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet while watching elephants bathe.

The Minister further said, “I have suggested that steps be taken to restrict touching the trunks of elephants, standing next to them and taking photos, allowing tourists to wash their bodies, feeding them food such as jaggery, bananas, etc. and ensure that tourists maintain a certain distance from wild animals.”

Khandre said, “There is a need to maintain a certain distance from wildlife. No matter how tamed wild animals, including elephants, are, it is difficult to understand the nature of the animals. Further, it is also difficult to predict when and how they will behave or react.”

From tomorrow, visitors will only be allowed to observe elephants from a safe distance. Direct interaction with the animals will not be permitted.

Khandre said, similar SOPs had already been introduced for eco-tourism trekking routes and directed officials to implement strict safety measures at elephant camps as well.

In a note to Karnataka Chief Wildlife Warden and PCCF Kumar Pushkar, the Forest Minister said that temporary safety protocols should be enforced immediately until a formal SOP is finalised for camp activities and tourist movement.