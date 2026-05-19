MCC revives Town Hall renovation project
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MCC revives Town Hall renovation project

May 19, 2026

Sanctions Rs. 3 crore; tender process completed; works to commence soon

Mysore/Mysuru: With the iconic Sri Rangacharlu Memorial Hall, popularly known as the Town Hall, showing signs of severe deterioration after years of neglect, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has finally initiated steps to restore the heritage structure by releasing Rs. 3 crore for renovation works.

The MCC plans to undertake the repair and restoration of the 142-year-old landmark building in consultation with heritage experts.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Town Hall Manager D. Surendra Kumar said the Rs. 3 crore allocated in the MCC budget for renovation has now been released and the tender process has been completed. Renovation works are expected to begin shortly under the supervision of heritage conservation experts.

He added that toilets in the premises will also be renovated at a cost of Rs. 4 lakh.

Surendra Kumar said the restoration had been delayed due to pending Court cases. Since the Town Hall is a protected heritage structure, special permission has been obtained for the renovation works, which will involve the use of lime mortar and cement.

Renovation plans

The proposed works include restoration of the right wing of the building, interior renovation, installation of a new sound and lighting system, replacement of wooden flooring, repainting and renovation of toilets. Damaged wooden roof beams will also be replaced with metal beams.

Built in 1884 in memory of Dewan Sir C.V. Rangacharlu, the first Dewan of erstwhile Mysore Princely State, 142-year-old colonial-era Town Hall was once a vibrant centre for cultural and public events in the city. However, the building has remained out of bounds for several years due to safety concerns.

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Years of exposure to the elements have left the structure in a fragile condition. Large portions of the building suffer from leakage, with cracks developing across walls and ceilings.

A major crack is visible between the roof and walls, particularly near the stage area, raising concerns about structural stability.

The historic staircase leading to the stage, once used by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, is also in a neglected state.

Though patchwork and plastering had been carried out earlier to fill gaps between the ceiling and walls, much of it has peeled away, exposing the poor quality of past restoration efforts.

Continuous seepage from the ceiling has weakened the stage flooring, while wooden doors, windows and support beams have reportedly been damaged by termites and moth infestation.

Earlier tender, Court battle

The MCC had earlier awarded a Rs. 17.66 crore renovation contract to a Secunderabad-based company on Apr. 29, 2011.

Under the agreement, the works were to be completed within 12 months by Apr. 28, 2012. However, only around 30 percent of the project was completed before the contractor abandoned the work midway.

The original beautification plan included a multi-level basement parking facility, a 1,000-seat open-air theatre, landscaping, park development, illumination and rainwater harvesting systems.

Following the contractor’s exit, the MCC moved Court and filed two separate cases: One related to the multi-level parking facility and another concerning the renovation works.

With special permission now granted, the civic body is preparing to restart the long-pending restoration project.

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