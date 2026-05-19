Prof. Shivram Malavalli of SJCE-STEP passes away
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Prof. Shivram Malavalli of SJCE-STEP passes away

May 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Professor Shivram Malavalli (76), Founding Director of SJCE-Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park (SJCE-STEP) in Mysuru and a resident of Bogadi 2nd Stage, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind two sons — Manjesh Bhargav and Akhilesh Bhargav  — and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this noon, according to family sources.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from SJCE with a Master’s from IIT Bombay, Prof. Shivram served as the Founding Director of SJCE-STEP from 1981 to 2002. He had also served as the MD of eHealth Technology Business Incubator (TBI);  Vice-President of the Indian Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Parks and Business Incubator Association (ISBA); Resident Chairman of the San Francisco-Bangalore Sister City Initiative; Trustee of Indus International Schools, member of the Board of Governors at Swami Rama Himalayan University, Uttarakhand.

Prof. Shivram had constructed a temple for Agasthya Maharshi and Lopamudra on the banks of River Cauvery at Balamuri.

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