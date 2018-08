Mysuru: The Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Allahabad, will be holding a Defence Pension Adalat at Kalamandira on Vinobha Road in Mysuru on Aug.23 and 24 from 8 am.

R.K. Nayak, IDAS, Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, New Delhi, will inaugurate the Adalat at 10 am tomorrow. The Adalat aims at spot settlement of pension related grievances of the Defence Pensioners including Defence Civilians residing in Karnataka.