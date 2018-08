Mysuru: Sangha Mitra-Mysore is organising Onam Sale from Aug. 22 to 24 at Government Employees Association Building, Dhanvantari Road between 10 am and 8.30 pm.

Innumerable products like Kerala Banana Chips, Veggies, Jaggery etc., along with Designer, Ethnic Wears from Kerala will be available.

The proceeds of the above sale will be donated to Kerala and Kodagu flood relief activities. For details contact Mob: 9880451300 or 9945430787.