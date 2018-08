Madikeri: A milkman, who was on his way to deliver milk was injured seriously when an elephant attacked him this morning.

The seriously injured milkman is Pattada Mani, a resident of Doddalli village in Alur Siddapur Gram Panchayat limits in Somwarpet taluk.

Mani was proceeding on his TVS moped to deliver milk this morning when an elephant attacked him near Aaladamara injuring Mani seriously.

Passersby, who noticed the injured Mani writhing in pain, admitted him to a hospital.