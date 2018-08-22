Echo of Kodagu’s flood disaster: City Ex-Servicemen Assn. urges Addl. Controller General of Defence Accounts to hold one more Pension Adalat in December

Mysuru: The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Mysuru-based ‘Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mysore East’ was held at Chamundeshwari Convention Hall, Bannur Road, here recently.

Even though there were many agenda points to be discussed at the AGM, the members were found discussing about the problems being faced by the people of Kodagu due to floods and landslides. Hence, most of the members urged the office-bearers to think of ways to extend a helping hand to the flood victims of Kodagu.

Addressing the members, Association President Kanjithanda K. Aiyappa suggested to them to immediately visit their respective villages in Kodagu and help the hapless people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

He also appealed to the members to donate cash symbolically on the spot, towards ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Natural Calamity-2018’ for providing essential commodities, medicines or financial assistance for those who are in distress in Kodagu.

A sum of Rs. 35,000 was collected on the spot and a Demand Draft was handed over to T. Yogesh, Additional DC.

Appachangada Motaiah, Secretary of the Association, lauded the efforts of Mandetira N. Subramani, a member of the Association, for sending 300 kgs of vegetables to Madikeri Kodava Samaja, where around 200 flood victims are sheltered.

He urged the NGOs and general public to identify the need of the flood victims and send only such commodities which meets their basic necessities.

M.N. Subramani, who is also the Hon. Legal Advisor of the Association, urged the members to attend the Defence Pension Adalat at Kalamandira, Mysuru, on Aug.23 and 24 from 10 am onwards organised by Officers from Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension), Allahabad, UP, air their grievances and get them resolved on the spot.

He also stated that scores of ex-servicemen from Kodagu will not be able to attend the Adalat in Mysuru on the scheduled dates due to various factors. Some of the defence pensioners and widows who are defence family pensioners are still stranded in various parts of Kodagu due to floods.

According to Subramani, who was a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer from Accounts Branch of Air Force, many pensioners have gone to their native villages in Kodagu to help their near and dear ones or to provide them temporary shelter. Many of the defence / family pensioners residing in Kodagu are very old and infirm. They will not be able to travel to Mysuru to attend the Adalat due to various factors like flood fury and natural disaster in Kodagu.

Hence, the Association has urged R.K. Nayak, IDAS, Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, New Delhi, to hold one more Defence Pension Adalat during December 2018 at the same venue in Mysuru, to hear to the problems of pensioners / family pensioners from Kodagu and also from neighbouring districts in case they are not able to attend the Adalat on Aug.23 and 24.

Chitra Subbaiah welcomed. Joint Secretary, Ex-Subedar C.K. Basappa proposed a vote of thanks.