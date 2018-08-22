Suttur Seer visits flood-hit village in Kodagu
Suttur Seer visits flood-hit village in Kodagu

Kushalnagar: Even as there is a let up in rains across Kodagu district and relief-cum-rescue operations going on at a brisk pace, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji visited Megathalu village near Mukkodlu in Somwarpet taluk this morning, where over a dozen families from Veerashaiva-Lingayat community had lost homes and properties due to floods and landslides.

The Seer, after inspecting the ravaged village, assured of free education and accommodation at Suttur Mutt for flood affected families of the village.

The Seer later left for Madikeri to meet the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner P.I. Sreevidya, during which the Seer will discuss on extending help to the victims, it is learnt.

August 22, 2018

