Natural calamities will continue, predicts Kodi Mutt Seer

Hassan: Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji has predicted that natural calamities in Karnataka will continue for another three months.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan yesterday, the Seer said that rain and its related devastation will continue to torment Karnataka for the next three months. Rain will continue till the Karthika month (November-December) and along with this flooding, landslides will also occur, displacing many people, he said.

Meanwhile, KSRP ADGP Bhaskar Rao, who is also the Nodal Officer from Police Department in flood-ravaged Kodagu, has warned astrologers not to spread panic messages. He has also asked the Kodagu district Police to keep a tab on fake WhatsApp messages.

In an attempt to see that no law and order issue arises at a time when Kodagu is already in distress, Bhaskar Rao has warned astrologers not to issue statements that will create fear among people.