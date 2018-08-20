Relief Camps request not to send irrelevant materials

Madikeri: Residents, voluntary groups and various organisations in Mysuru and surrounding places have been showing solidarity with the people of Kodagu district by making generous donations of relief materials. Unfortunately, the overwhelming response and irrelevant items have led to hindrance in rescue work.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, some of the people managing Relief Centres in Suntikoppa, Somwarpet and Madapur urged the generous and well-intentioned people to stop sending relief materials for the time being as they do not have enough space to store them and volunteers are being forced to become porters to unload the trucks instead of going out to rescue people.

They also said many of the items they received such atta, biscuits, bread, bun, etc., are not required.

What they need

As many donations are not used much at Relief Camps, the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner has given a list of items that are required at the Relief Camps. Below is a list of items requested by the Kodagu DC. They can be delivered at the DC’s Office in Madikeri but please check for the items with the DC Office before sending them.

Plastic buckets and mugs • Rain coats • Warm clothing and regular clothes • Slippers, gumboots, gloves and masks • Sanitary Napkins and Diapers • Plastic mats • Umbrella • Torch lights • Mops, Sanitisers and Dettol • Phenyl cleaning liquids, bleaching powder and such items • Soaps, Shampoo and tooth paste and brush, combs • Kitchen Utensils • Candles and match boxes • Bathing Towels • Bedsheets and pillows • Lungis and Nighties • Antiseptic Lotion and anti-fungal powder • Mosquito repellents / odomos • Cooking oil • Inner Garments • Luggage Bags.

For more information, donors may contact

Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu District, Madikeri.

Ph: 08272-225500 or Mob:94826-28409

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Panchayat, Kodagu

Mob: 94808-69000