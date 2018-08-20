‘It will take months for repair and reconstruction of roads in Kodagu’

Madikeri: Stating that it will take months to repair and reconstruct damaged roads across Kodagu district, PWD Minister H.D. Revanna has said that it may need at least 30 days to re-open Madikeri-Mangaluru road for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) traffic, while it may take more than six months for the road to be made ready for movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs).

Noting that 37 km stretch of Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway from Talattamane to Sampaje has totally collapsed due to heavy rains and landslides, Revanna said that the works can be launched only after the rain stops completely.

Pointing out that motorists can take Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Karike-Mangaluru route, the Minister also clarified that it may take months for the KSRTC to resume operations on Madikeri-Mangaluru route.

Continuing, he said that Madikeri-Somwarpet Road too is completely damaged by rain havoc and added that it would take at least two months to repair this road.

Maintaining that a total of 274 km length of PWD roads have been destroyed and 40 bridges were extensively damaged by heavy rains and landslides in Kodagu district, the Minister put the losses at Rs.290 crore.

Detailing the despatch of relief materials from Hassan Milk Union to flood-affected Kodagu, Revanna reiterated that road repair and reconstruction works can be taken up only after the rains stop completely.