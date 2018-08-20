Yeddyurappa visits flood-hit areas in Kushalnagar, Suntikoppa
Kushalnagar:  Opposition leader B.S. Yeddyurappa visited the flood affected areas in town yesterday and took stock of the gravity of calamity.

Yeddyurappa visited Sai Layout and Kuvempu Extension accompanied by MPs Pratap Simha and Shobha Karandlaje  and other officials. He gathered information on the extent of damage due to floods, relief measures undertaken and facility at relief centres. He also visited the relief centres opened at Kodava Samaja and Government Model Primary School and obtained primary informations on the facilities provided there.

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda also visited the two aforementioned relief centres last evening. The victims of flood housed at the centres aired their grievances before the Minister.

In Madikeri

“Though Kodagu has been devastated by rain and flood, the State Government is rather slow in implementing relief measures,” alleged Yeddyurappa.

After visiting flood-hit areas in Kushalanagar and Suntikoppa, Yeddyurappa arrived in Madikeri and obtained information on flood havoc and relief measures taken by the Deputy Commissioner. Speaking on the occasion, Yeddyurappa opined that once the rains recede completely, the Government should take up permanent relief measures to rehabilitate the flood victims. He asked the DC to identify places to permanently rehabilitate the flood victims. He thanked the people for rushing food items to the flood victims but advised them not to send too much of food items as they would perish on long standing.

Yeddyurappa further said that farmers in Kodagu district have experienced heavy damage to cash crops like cardamom and coffee. He opined that a detailed report on damages caused should be prepared and sent to the Government to seek due compensation. He also suggested District Administration to take measures to thwart attempts of theft by miscreants cashing in on the helpless situation of the flood victims.

MP Shobha Karandlaje added that the Government has not taken the flood havoc in Kodagu on a priority basis as the Chief Minister had paid only a casual visit to Kodagu. She suggested the District Administration to deploy enough cooks at relief centres and also to ensure cleanliness of premises at relief centres.

 

August 20, 2018

