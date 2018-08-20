Rescue operations gain momentum in flood-ravaged Kodagu

Madikeri: Even as rescue and relief operations across the rain-ravaged Kodagu district have gained momentum, with a little let up in incessant rains since last evening, the Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF teams and other personnel continued rescue operations at Mukkodlu, Devasthur, Galibeedu, Sampaje, Pushpagiri, Madenadu and other surrounding places, for the tenth day today.

With over 4,000 people from these villages still reported missing for the past few days, rescue teams have been finding it extremely difficult to reach the targeted places due to inclement weather and hostile conditions, with the hilly terrains engulfed in mist and rains, making the situation all the more difficult.

As relief materials, both in cash and kind, are pouring in into the District Head Quarters in Madikeri from all parts of the State, the authorities are finding it difficult to despatch them to Relief Camps and Centres due to poor road connectivity, communication network and logistical support.

With relief materials including food articles stocking up, the authorities are increasingly worried over their distribution, as it has become difficult for them to reach out to victims, most of whom are inaccessible.

However, the authorities are taking measures to ensure that food does not go waste due to non-distribution among victims, who are camped at numerous Relief Centres set up by the district administration.

Health care too has taken a hit due to shortage of medical staff and doctors. Although teams of doctors from neighbouring Mysuru, Hassan and Mandya districts have been camping at Madikeri since yesterday, they are finding it extremely difficult to carry out their task in villages and relief camps, due to poor road connectivity coupled with inaccessibility due to landslides and floods.

Meanwhile, an Army team, which had gone to Mukkodlu in Somwarpet Taluk yesterday to rescue about 60 people stranded at Avandi located close to Mukkodlu, is yet to return to its base even after one full day. It is not yet known whether the team has been able to trace the missing villagers, which has been a cause of concern for the district administration.

Even as rehabilitation of thousands of flood-affected people and construction of houses for displaced victims pose a huge challenge for both the State and Central governments, the district administration has put the initial estimate of losses at Rs. 8,500 crores, while it is expected to go up to Rs. 20,000 crore when a survey of total losses is completed.

DC holds meeting in Kushalnagar: With teams briskly carrying out rescue and relief operations, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner P.I. Sreevidya inspected flood-affected areas in and around Kushalnagar town this morning and took stock of the situation amidst brief spells of rain.

She later held a meeting with officials and received inputs on the measures taken for distribution of relief materials and food, prevention of spread of epidemic diseases, health care of victims and such other issues.

ADGP Bhaskar Rao, who had earlier served as Kodagu SP, IAS Officer Vincent D’Souza, who had earlier served as Kodagu DC and other top officials attended the meeting.

In the meantime, over 300 Pourakarmikas attached to BBMP and over 150 Pourakarmikas from MCC began their work by assisting rescue and relief teams in evacuation and cleaning works. MLA Appachu Ranjan has narrow escape:On Sunday, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan had a narrow escape when he had gone along with a team to rescue stranded victims at Mukkodlu village.

Following incessant rains since Saturday night, more landslides took place near Mukkodlu and as Ranjan was approaching the village, another huge landslide occurred just a few metres away. Soon, Fire Services DGP M.N. Reddi and other personnel whisked Ranjan away to a safer zone, it is learnt.