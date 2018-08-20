Tourist ban in Kodagu till Aug. 31

Madikeri: With Kodagu reeling under rain havoc, and rescue-cum-relief operations going on in full swing, the Deputy Commissioner has banned entry and stay of tourists in Kodagu till Aug. 31.

In a circular issued on Sunday, DC P.I. Sreevidya has prohibited tourists from staying in hotels, resorts, home stays, guest houses and other private lodges and boarding homes, till the end of this month.

A copy of the circular has been forwarded to Kodagu District Hotel and Resort Owners Association and Kodagu District Home Stays Association.