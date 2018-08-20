Thank You, but stop sending relief materials: DC
News

Thank You, but stop sending relief materials: DC

Mysuru:  Even as relief materials continued to pour into the donation collection centre set up in Town Hall, on the fourth day, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who visited the spot this morning, ordered to stop receiving any more relief items.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said that there is enough stock for more than one-and-a-half months and instead of giving to the flood-affected victims of Kodagu the same can be diverted to the poor patients in K.R. Hospital and  Cheluvamba Hospital.

The Town Hall is stocked with   nearly a lorry-load of biscuits, bread, bun, groceries, bed sheets, sweaters, socks, gloves, blankets, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other items.

According to Abhiram Sankar, even the DC of Kodagu has  directed the administration not to collect any more relief materials.

Meanwhile, there are complaints pouring in of misuse of relief funds being collected by various organisations and agencies in the name of the  affected victims.

The DC said that even this fund collection drive should stop and if anyone wants to donate money they may do so by directly sending it to the Chief Minister’s  Relief Fund.

However, the District Health Office Pharmacists are sorting out the medicines supplied and based on the requirement will pack and send them to Kodagu relief centres, said Abhiram Sankar.

Meanwhile, Kodagu DC has requested for certain items which donors can send directly to DC’s office in Madikeri.

August 20, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Tourist ban in Kodagu till Aug. 31
Relief Camps request not to send irrelevant materials
‘It will take months for repair and reconstruction of roads in Kodagu’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching