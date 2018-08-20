Thank You, but stop sending relief materials: DC

Mysuru: Even as relief materials continued to pour into the donation collection centre set up in Town Hall, on the fourth day, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who visited the spot this morning, ordered to stop receiving any more relief items.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said that there is enough stock for more than one-and-a-half months and instead of giving to the flood-affected victims of Kodagu the same can be diverted to the poor patients in K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital.

The Town Hall is stocked with nearly a lorry-load of biscuits, bread, bun, groceries, bed sheets, sweaters, socks, gloves, blankets, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other items.

According to Abhiram Sankar, even the DC of Kodagu has directed the administration not to collect any more relief materials.

Meanwhile, there are complaints pouring in of misuse of relief funds being collected by various organisations and agencies in the name of the affected victims.

The DC said that even this fund collection drive should stop and if anyone wants to donate money they may do so by directly sending it to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

However, the District Health Office Pharmacists are sorting out the medicines supplied and based on the requirement will pack and send them to Kodagu relief centres, said Abhiram Sankar.

Meanwhile, Kodagu DC has requested for certain items which donors can send directly to DC’s office in Madikeri.