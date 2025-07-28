Rs. 40 crore facelift for 6 Mysuru Lakes

July 28, 2025

Funds from Lake Development Cess: MDA Commissioner Rakshith

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-awaited rejuvenation of Mysuru’s historic Lakes — vital lifelines for the city and taluk and major tourist attractions — is finally set in motion.

In a bid to combat rising pollution and transform these water bodies into public spaces, six major Lakes including Dalvoy Lake on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, will soon undergo large-scale restoration.

The total cost of the Lake rejuvenation project is estimated at Rs. 40 crore: Dalvoy Lake – Rs. 15 crore; Huyilalu, Hinkal, Devanur, Bugathagalli and Vajamangala Lakes – Rs. 5 crore each. In addition, several smaller Lakes near these water bodies will also be restored.

At a Single-Window Lake Development Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Friday, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) received the go-ahead to launch this ambitious project. The DC also serves as Chairman of both the Lake Development Committee and the MDA.

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith presented detailed proposals outlining budgets, lake extents and the scope of work. An initial administrative sanction of Rs. 5 crore has been granted, with directions to obtain further approvals for higher allocations and expedite the tendering process.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MDA Commissioner Rakshith said the MDA collects a nominal Lake Development Cess from the public, which has accumulated to Rs. 40 crore as the funds remained unused for two years.

“We have received reminders from the Government to either utilise this Rs. 40 crore or return it to the Minor Irrigation Department. We decided to use it to develop Mysuru’s Lakes. Several Lakes are encroached upon and we will clear these encroachments, beautify them for public use and create an ecosystem conducive for birds,” he said.

Rakshith, who earlier served as Mysuru Tahsildar and Assistant Commissioner, is well-versed with city’s lake systems. “Along with six Lakes, we will rejuvenate several smaller ones. Lake revival project will be formally submitted to the State Government for approval on July 28.”

Dalvoy Lake’s grand makeover

A comprehensive Rs. 15-crore development plan has been drawn up for Dalvoy Lake, spread across 134 acres near Mandakalli on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. The project envisions transforming the Lake into a scenic recreational hub.

Key works include large-scale desilting, construction of robust bunds, chain-link fencing, landscaped walkways and culverts. Entry points will be redesigned with ornamental arches, gates, a security cabin and public conveniences.

To enhance visual appeal, the Lake will feature seven solar-powered fountains, decorative lighting and extensive tree plantations. Seating zones and rest areas will be created to offer visitors fresh air and leisure space. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared to streamline execution.

Other Lake restoration projects

The revival extends beyond Dalvoy Lake to other significant water bodies in Mysuru taluk:

• Huyilalu Lake (13.33 acres) and Hinkal Lake (5.9 acres): Jungle clearance, desilting, crash barriers, contour bunds, revetment, interlocking tiles, fencing, LLC structures, steps and cattle ramps.

• Devanur Lake (12.37 acres): Jungle clearance, revetment, interlocking tiles, fencing and retaining walls.

Similar comprehensive restoration measures are planned at:

• Three Lakes at Vajamangala (Varuna Hobli): 5.19 acres, 7.30 acres and 1.28 acres.

• Four Lakes at Bugathagalli: 0.28 acres, 0.18 acres and 4.22 acres.

• Two Lakes at Nadanahalli: 3.36 acres and 1.36 acres.

A Lake must remain a Lake

In the first phase, six Lakes will be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs. 40 crore, with subsequent phases covering the rest. Our priority is to remove encroachments, beautify and fence these Lakes. A Lake must remain a Lake — this is our guiding principle. Gradually, these restored Lakes will also attract tourists.

—G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru