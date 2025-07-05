Overhead water tank work stalled for 16 months
July 5, 2025

No visible progress on water tank close to Mysuru Development Authority Office on JLB Road

Mysore/Mysuru:  Work on the overhead water tank near the road junction close to the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) office on JLB Road has remained stalled for over 16 months since its launch, with no visible progress at the site.

The project, taken up by the Mysuru City Corporation’s Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), is aimed at addressing the water needs of several core city localities.

The Guddali Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Rs. 3.10 crore project was held in March 2024. The tank, with a proposed storage capacity of 10 lakh litres, is being constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Grants and was awarded to M.N. Ramesh Construction Company, based in Tumakuru.

The tank is intended to benefit thousands of residents in areas such as Devaraja Mohalla, Ballikatte Mission, Sunnadakeri, Kakarwadi, Hosakeri and Chamarajapuram.

Though the project began with much momentum, work gradually slowed after the State Government withdrew the Finance Commission Grant, citing the absence of an elected body in the MCC.

Following this, the MCC assured the contractor that funds would be released from its General Grants pool. Work resumed briefly and the civil structure of the tank was completed.

However, the crucial pipeline connection — from the ground-level water tank at VVWW’s KRS Road premises to the overhead tank — remains unfinished, with the contractor insisting on payment of pending bills before proceeding.

Despite the long delay, the VVWW has shown little urgency in completing the project, frustrating both commuters on the busy JLB Road and residents awaiting improved water supply.

VVWW Executive Engineer Shilpa admitted that the delay was due to the lapse in utilising the 15th Finance Commission Grant within the stipulated timeframe, which led to its return.

She said, the project will now be funded through general grants, with Rs. 80 lakh sanctioned. “The remaining work is expected to be completed in a few months,” she added, noting that the overhead tank will have a significant storage capacity of 10 lakh litres.

