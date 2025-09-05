They’re back…

September 5, 2025

Mysuru, Sept. 5 (MTY, DM & BCT)- The more than 50 fast food joints recently cleared by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) along the roads near Lalitha Mahal Grounds are back in business, much to the frustration of residents, walkers and the skating community. The eateries had been removed ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, based on directives from the President’s security team.

MCC officials had cleared food stalls along the stretch from Lalitha Mahal Arch to Kempegowda Statue Circle, including those on National Highway 766 (Old 212). Pushcarts, petty shops and stationary food vending vehicles were all cleared during the drive.

For a brief period, residents were relieved to have smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement. For months, they had been battling with the unchecked mushrooming of stalls that encroached upon footpaths and every open space around the Grounds. However, barely days later, vendors returned with their carts yesterday evening, setting up shop at the very same spots.

Health hazards and hygiene issues

Residents allege that these unregulated stalls have turned into a public health menace, with indiscriminate dumping of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food waste, creating foul odours and unhygienic conditions.

While vendors claim they have obtained MCC food vending licences, locals point to the uncleared piles of waste left behind each night. Most vendor vehicles are rusted and unhygienic, with food prepared in unsanitary conditions, posing serious health risks.

“Footpaths and open spaces have been completely taken over,” said residents, walkers, and skating enthusiasts, who demand daily MCC checks to safeguard public health and restore the area for public use.

Residents stressed that such clearance drives should not be one-off actions timed to VIP visits. They urged the MCC to maintain constant vigilance to prevent unauthorised food joints from springing up overnight.