2018 dust storm scare: IAF to ensure dust-free Dasara Air Show

September 5, 2025

Mysuru, Sept. 5 (BCT)- In response to a complaint raised by a Mysuru resident over dust-related chaos during the Indian Air Force (IAF) Dasara Air Show rehearsal on Oct. 13, 2018, the Air Headquarters has assured that all future displays will be conducted in a more controlled environment, with close coordination from civic authorities.

The complaint was lodged by Sampath Kumar, a resident of Nandini Layout, T. Narasipur Main Road, with the Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances — Nodal Agency on the very day of the incident, that is on Oct. 13, 2018.

On that day, over 6,000 spectators had gathered at the Torchlight Parade Grounds to witness the much-anticipated Air Show rehearsal. However, their excitement quickly turned into disappointment as a massive cloud of dust engulfed the venue, completely obstructing visibility and forcing the crowd to scatter in panic.

Confusion, chaos

The chaos was triggered when an IAF helicopter landed on the ground, generating strong air pressure that stirred up loose dust. The situation worsened due to heavy winds, creating swarms of dust that swept through the crowd.

“The scene was one of complete confusion,” Sampath Kumar wrote in his complaint. “We, along with thousands of others, including families with young children, had gathered eagerly to witness a spectacular event. Many were seated with snacks, waiting for the show to begin. Suddenly, a huge cloud of dust engulfed the entire area. Dust entered our eyes, covered our bodies and even settled on the food. People could not see one another and began running in all directions in panic. Thankfully, no stampede occurred.”

He further criticised the “absolute unpreparedness” of the organisers, pointing out that the issue could have been avoided with basic measures. “The IAF, known for its discipline and operational precision, could have mitigated the situation by issuing a prior announcement or by spraying water on the ground to control the dust,” he said.

Risky lapses in planning

In his complaint, Sampath highlighted how minor lapses in planning could lead to major safety risks during public events, especially those involving large crowds.

Following the grievance, the authorities investigated the matter and on March 1, 2019, officially confirmed that Sampath Kumar’s concerns were valid. The Air Headquarters found that the dust problem was primarily caused by inadequate ground preparation by local civic bodies.

Taking immediate corrective action, the civil authorities, under the direct supervision of an IAF team, prepared the venue overnight. Thanks to these efforts, the final Air Show, held on Oct. 14, 2018, proceeded smoothly without any disruptions.

Assuring the public, the AirHeadquarters stated that future air displays will be meticulously planned, with proactive measures taken to prevent such incidents. “All future events will be organised in a controlled environment, in close coordination with civil administration, to ensure the safety and comfort of spectators,” the statement read.

Air Show 2025

This year, the Dasara Air Show is most likely to be held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 2), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed recently.

The Centre has approved the Air Show as part of the Dasara festivities, with the Ministry of Defence formally giving its nod.

Initially, Siddaramaiah stated that the event could take place on the eve of Vijayadashami, but later, he clarified that the Air Show will be staged on Vijayadashami Day itself, ahead of the grand Dasara procession from Mysore Palace.