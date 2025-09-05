Puja performed to Palace Cannons

September 5, 2025

Mysuru, Sept. 5 (MTY&KS)- With Dasara festivities commencing from Sept. 22, traditional puja was performed to the Palace cannons at the Mysore Palace premises this afternoon.

Priest S.V. Pralhad Rao, accompanied by other priests, performed puja to cannons after they were pulled forward. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCPs and ACPs of City Armed Reserve and District Armed Reserve Police force also performed puja and showered flower petals on cannons.

Personnel from CAR have been deployed for ‘Pirangi Dala’ to fire the cannons.

Dry rehearsal from tomorrow

The ‘dry talim’ or rehearsal with unloaded cannons will commence from tomorrow for which 4-5 personnel from ‘Pirangi Dala’ will be deployed for each cannon.

Seven cannons will be used to give 21-round cannon salute before the commencement of Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 2).