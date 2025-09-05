Weekend Concerts in Mysuru

September 5, 2025

Mysuru, Sept. 5- The heritage house of Mysore Vasudevacharya near Agrahara here will be hosting two music concerts during this weekend.

Vidu. Vaishnavi Kalambhatti Prashant, a BE student at Bengaluru, will be presenting a vocal concert on Saturday (Sept. 6) accompanied by Vid. Arjun Dinakar on violin and Vid. Prithvi Krishna on mridanga.

Well-known artistes Vidu. M.A. Jyothi and Vidu. M.A. Prema Vivek will be presenting violin duet on Sunday (Sept. 7) accompanied by Vid. Vikram on mridanga and Vid. Ajay on ghata. Both the concerts are scheduled to start at 10.30 am.

Profiles

Born into a culturally rich family in the lineage of Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma, Vidu. Vaishnavi learnt music under the tutelage of Vidu. Srividya Ramanath of Bengaluru. She has further been mentored by her uncle Vidu. Prithvi Krishna, a seasoned mridanga artiste.

Vid. Arjun, a student of Vid. H.K. Narasimhamurthy, has also undergone training under Vid. M. Raghavendra and Vidu. M.L. Bharathi and got advanced training under Dr. R.N. Tharanathan.

Having received his initial training from Vid. Byrappa, Vid. Prithvi has learnt under Vid. M.S. Ramaiah, Vid. M.A. Krishnamurthy and advanced training under Vid. Mannargudi Easwaran. An ‘A-Grade’ artiste of Akashvani, he has been performing in concerts for over two decades now.

Vidu. Jyothi had her training in violin from Vid. M.N. Ganesha Pillai at Neyveli and later learnt from Vid. Mahadevappa at Mysuru. Her advanced training was under violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman, who shaped her aesthetic sensibilities to a great extent.

Vidu. Prema had initial training under Vid. H.V. Krishnamurthy and continued higher training under Vidu. Neela Ramagopal. She also had guidance under Vidu. A. Kanyakumari for a few years.

Vid. Vikram started learning Karnatak vocal music from his mother Vidu. Rama Prakash. He was trained for mridanga by Vid. P.G. Lakshminarayan and later by Vid. V.S. Ramesh.

Vid. Ajay, who is a disciple of Vid. Tumkur Ravishankar, is a graded artiste of Akashvani. He has also learnt under Vid. P.G. Lakshminarayana and Vid. Giridhar Udupa.