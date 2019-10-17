Weekend Concerts at Nadabrahma Sabha

October 17, 2019

Mysuru: The following concerts have been organised at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on Oct.19 and 20:

On Oct.19 at 6 pm, Sangeetha Dileep will give a vocal concert being accompanied by K.J. Dileep on violin, Sachin Prakash on mridanga and Sharath Kaushik on ghata for Bhagirati and Kuskoor Krishnamurthy Memorial Endowment Concert sponsored by their children K.V. Murthy and others.

Sangeetha Dileep, born in November 1991, commenced vocal training under H.N. Rajalakshmi and continued under Pushpa Srinivasan and Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar for 10 years. Sangeetha is also a competent Karnatak violinist having trained in the Parur style under H.K. Narasimha Murthy for few years and currently being trained under K.J. Dileep and his father K.J. Shyamasharma.

Sangeetha has been performing vocal and violin concerts all over the country in almost all prestigious Sabhas. She has also performed in countries such as Switzerland, France and Canada.

Her skill has come through concerts with Challenging RTPs such as Pancha Gana Raga Tana Pallavi, Navaragakshara RTP and the 128-unit per cycle tala Simhanandana tala RTP.

In June 2017, Sangeetha represented India in Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa and performed as an Indian Cultural Delegate. She received tremendous appreciation from the Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda, the former Prime Minister of Tanzania and several other Ministers who witnessed her performance.

An active musician in dance field as well, Sangeetha has given musical support for legends such as Dr. Vyjayanthimala Bali, Alarmelvalli and Odissi dancer Sharmila Biswas. She has been part of many dance productions and also 30-Tiruppavais project of Aleppey Venkatesan.

Sangeetha has also been playing Violin Duet concerts and also Vocal-Violin duet with her husband Vid. K.J. Dileep and been appreciated as 1st Indian couple to play Karnatak Violin Duet concerts and a unique couple to perform Vocal-Violin duet concerts. They have been performing together all over India and also in other countries such as Paris for the event ‘The European Night of the Museum,’ Switzerland and Italy. She has won many awards and scholarships for her musical persuance.

On Oct.20, the Sabha is celebrating the 99th birth anniversary of legend Padma Bhushan Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. Mysore V. Doreswamy Iyengar.

The event will be inaugurated by Vid. D. Balakrishna and S. Rama Prasad at 10 am. Followed by a veena concert by P. Vasanth Kumar accompanied by G.S. Ramanujan on mridanga and V.S. Ramesh on ghata.

Vasanth Kumar had his initial training in Veena from R. Pichumani Iyer and trained under him for close to 17 years. Later he underwent advanced training with K.S. Narayanaswamy and T.M. Tyagarajan and from his mother Sulochana Pattabhi Raman.

Vasanth Kumar is a recipient of many awards including the Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu Government. He has traveled and performed in USA, UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Algeria, Ghana and all over India.

He is an A-top graded artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan. He has trained number of students in veena and vocal.

Evening at 5.30, Dr. S. Vijayaraghavan will be conferred with the title ‘Vainika Brahma.’ Followed by his veena concert being accompanied by Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Sharath Kaushik on ghata.

Dr. Vijayaraghavan, a Professor of Pharmacology by profession, comes from a musical family. His father Vid. S.V. Srinivasa Iyengar is his Guru.

He is an A-top veena artiste who has given a number of concerts beside his busy profession all over the country.

He has also performed in South Zone hook up, National programme and Doordarshan.Right from his student days, probably there was no competition in which Vijaya Raghavan did not get prizes. He is also recognised and honoured by most of the Sabha few of the recent ones being Sangeetha Vidyanidhi by JSS Sangeetha Sabha in 2017, Ganakala Kasturi from Ganakala Parishad, Karnataka Kalasri from Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy, Gayana Samaja and Sri Rama Lalitakala Mandira.

Dr. Doreswamy Iyengar

Padma Bhushan Sangeetha Kalanidhi Dr. Mysore V. Doreswamy Iyengar (1920-1997) flourished from an orthodox family.

He was a torch-bearer to the younger generations of veena players of his age. His father Venkatesha Iyengar was a staunch musicologist. The family’s rich music tradition of Doreswamy Iyengar is profusely exhibited in one of his sons D. Balakrishna, a veteran veena exponent very well-known in Karnataka. He was an ardent and ‘patta’ disciple of the then veena giant Venkatagiriappa, the renowned Asthana Vidwan of the Mysore Royal Palace.

Venkatagiriappa used to take Iyengar along with the violin maestro T. Chowdiah, to all his concerts in and around the State. This opportunity was well-utilised by Iyengar and enabled him to attain the noble status in the field of Veena recital. Iyengar had all the appreciations from his Guru and he strived hard to retain the non-motive appreciation of his Guru. His playing of the veena was the one imbibed with sturdiness, rich in timbre or melody and a path-finding pointer to the students pursuing the classical form of veena playing.

The number of awards and distinctions that have adorned Iyengar is something remarkable. The National Award (1971), the Karnataka State Award, the Madras Music Academy Award, the Honorary Doctorate of Mysore University (1976) are few to quote.

