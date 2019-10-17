Chiguru Sanje: Presentation of ‘Margam’ by budding artistes on Oct.18, 19

October 17, 2019

Mysuru: A long-awaited Vasundhara Bani Classical Dance extravaganza of 33rd Edition ‘Chiguru Sanje-2019’ of Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre (VPAC), Mysuru, will be held on Oct.18 and 19 between 6 pm and 9 pm at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium, K.V. Road, Mysuru, under the direction and choreography by Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy in Vasundhara Bani assisted by her senior disciples Vidu. C.S. Pooja and others.

This year, more than one hundred artists are participating in the gala event which will be with live music.

Day-1: Oct.18

The day-1 programme will be inaugurated by Prof. S. Ramaprasad, President, Karnataka Mukhtaka Academy Trust, Mysuru. Vid. Kannan, a renewed Bharatanatyam Guru, will be felicitated for his yeomen service to his chosen area of art with citation, conventional shawl, garland, memento, fruit basket and cash prize. The event will be presided by K.V. Murthy, President, VPAC Mysuru.

The following highly talented tiny-tots will showcase Bharatanatyam in Vasundhara Bani: Sanvi Udupa, S. Monica, P.S. Prakruthi, Gowri, R. Keerthi, D. Medhini, G. Apeksha, P. Aishwarya, M. Shreshta, Abhigna, C. Bhuvi, M.N. Athmika, Arushi Sharat, S. Chinmayiee, Samruddhi, S. Ahana, R. Vibha, Rithisha, M.K. Harshitha, C. Chaitra, R. Ganavi, P. Prajna, P. Kruthika, R. Thanmayee, S. Jhanavi, M. Shreeya, M. Sinchara, C.N. Niharika, S. Chaithany, P. Divisha, S.R. Prajna, H.K. Arpitha, Shakthi, Anagha, Rakshitha, Sathwika, Suksha Kiran, A.N. Meghana and D. Theertha Kruthini.

Announcement: Samyuktha, Laasya, K.S. Chaithanya, M.S. Hitha, Avni Kiran, Siri Sanvika Parinitha Kiran, Chukki, Sri Vaishnavi, Dhanya, Gagana and M.P. Apoorva.

Day-2: Oct.19

The day-2 programme will be inaugurated by Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra, Director, Nruthyalaya School of Dance, Mysuru.

Pt. Saroj Mukharjee, a Sitar Maestro, will be felicitated with a citation, conventional shawl, garland, memento, fruit basket and cash prize. K.V. Murthy, President, VPAC, Mysuru, will preside.

Performers: V. Nischitha, P.G. Sanvi, R. Anusha, V. Yashaswini, M.P. Anagha, P.G. Pranavi, V. Vaishnavi, Shraddha, B. Prakruthi, S. Divya, N. Meghana, M. Meghana, K.V. Ganavi, K. Laalithya, P. Jeevitha, A. Manisha, N. Jeevitha, B.R. Raksha, Abhigna Urs, R. Dhatri, S.H. Pranitha, M. Kruthika, R. Thanmayee, R. Seethe Lakshmi, N. Manyashree, S.M. Prerana, Saanchi, Shreya, Shirisha, N. Sahana, Shreedevi, Charvi, Vaishnavi and S. Namratha.

Announcement: Loka Amrutha, H.R. Niharika, Shraddha Kiran, N. Sihi, G. Dhanya, K.S. Lipika, D. Saanvi, V. Varnika, A.N. Saanvi and Janyashree.

Credits — Natuvanga: C.S. Pooja & others; Music: Vid. Vinay Manya; Mridanga: Vid. M.R. Hanumantraju; Flute: Vid. Krishna Prasad; MC: Dr. Bhuvaneshwari.

The two-day event is supported by the Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru and sponsored by Kalandika Academy of Arts, Mysuru. Entry is free for art-lovers, according to a press release from T.R. Harish, Prog. Coordinator, VPAC & Trust.

