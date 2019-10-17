Lokayukta to receive complaints from Oct. 18
Lokayukta to receive complaints from Oct. 18

October 17, 2019

Mysuru: The Lokayukta will be receiving complaints at various taluks of the district from Oct. 18 to Oct.28 from 11am to 1pm, on different dates. The details are as follows:

Oct.18: Lokayukta Superintendent Office on Diwan’s Road, Mysuru. Complaints will be received by DSP Nagegowda.

Oct. 21: T. Narasipur Taluk Office. Police Inspector M. Jayarathna will receive the complasints.

Oct. 22: H.D. Kote PWD Guest House. Police Inspector M. Jayarathna will receive the complasints.

Oct. 23: Periyapatna PWD Guest House. Complaints will be received by Police Inspector B.V. Roopashree.

Oct. 24: Hunsur PWD Guest House. Complaints will be received by Inspector Roopashree. 

Oct. 25: Nanjangud Taluk Office. Police Inspector P. Umesh will receive the complaints.

Oct. 28: Complaints will be received at K.R. Nagar PWD Guest House by Inspector P. Umesh.

