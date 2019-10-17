Expo of Sthree Collections by Impressionz on Oct.18, 19
News

Expo of Sthree Collections by Impressionz on Oct.18, 19

October 17, 2019

Mysuru:  A bonanza of multitude variety of sarees for the festivities is here to dazzle the fashion connoisseurs of Mysuru, with Impressionz showcasing the new collection of Anuradha Bhat from Sthree Collections, Chennai, on Oct.18 and 19 at the Boardroom, Hotel Southern Star, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Sthree creates sarees that boasts of traditional motifs with contemporary designs making it a heritage piece for the modern woman. She has an eye for exquisite colours and designs.  A hint of traditional along with a contemporary zest can lend a spanking new twist to the wardrobe. She brings Kanjeevaram sarees, Heavy Benaras Silk, Mungha Benaras, Kota Silk, Light Weight Silks, Tussar Silks, Embroidery Organza Tussars, Benarsi Linen Saris, Georgettes and more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching