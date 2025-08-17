Dasara Air Show: Official word awaited, says Deputy Commissioner

August 17, 2025

Mysuru: After a year’s gap, the spectacular Dasara Air Show is all set to make a comeback, promising to leave audiences enthralled as the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets roar across the Mysuru skies.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, told SOM that the Central Government has given oral consent for the Air Show proposal. “We are awaiting the official communication. Once it is received, preparations for organising the Dasara Air Show will begin immediately,” he said.

On the much-awaited heli ride, which has become another major attraction during Dasara, the DC clarified that the District Administration has not yet received any proposal from private firms. “If proposals are submitted, the administration will be willing to grant necessary permissions,” he added.

It may be recalled that CM Siddaramaiah had recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought permission to hold Air Show. The event has previously been held in 2017, 2019 and 2023, drawing huge crowds every time.