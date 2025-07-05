‘Retain heritage buildings in Mysuru on the lines of London structures’

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: International Booker Prize awardee and Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq is in city to attend various programmes and also receive felicitations from several organisations on her recent feat.

Speaking after being felicitated at the programme organised by Abhiruchi Prakashana marking its 30th anniversary at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha in Jayalakshmipuram here yesterday, Banu stated that 400-year-old heritage buildings in London still retain their original characteristics while heritage buildings in Mysuru are losing their sheen due to poor maintenance and neglect.

Reminiscing her childhood days when she studied at KRS School, Banu said that she used to frequently visit Mysuru then.

“Upon coming to Mysuru now, I thought I was still in London as most of the heritage buildings there very much resembled those in Mysuru. But the importance given for conservation and maintenance of heritage buildings in London surprised me,” she said and regretted that Mysuru’s heritage structures are not getting such upkeep. She wanted the authorities to take more steps for conservation of Mysuru’s rich heritage and to promote heritage tourism in city.

Pointing out that she extended her stay in London by a week after receiving the Prize, as lit fests were held, Banu said she was reminded of the mist-covered greenery, hills and hillocks of Madikeri and Sakaleshpur as she travelled to take part in ‘Hay Literary Festival’ at London.

Referring to the old Kannada proverb ‘Desha Suttu, Kosha Odu’ that translates to ‘Travel the country, read the book,’ she said the proverb suggests that travelling broadens one’s perspective while reading provides knowledge and wisdom, both of which are essential for holistic development.

On the occasion, the re-printed editions of Banu Mushtaq’s works ‘Edeya Hanathe’ and ‘Haseena Mattu Itara Kathegalu’ and Historian Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs’ books ‘Itihasa Shrushtisida Putta Halli Hadinaru’ and ‘Tipu, Maanyate sigada Sultan – Andu-Indu’ were released.

Actor Prakash Raj, writer Latha Mysore, State Information Commissioner Harish Kumar, Prof. Nanjaraj Urs, Publisher Prof. B.N. Sriram, Abhiruchi Prakashana’s Ganesh, R. Suma, K.S. Manju of Lakshmi Printing Press and others were present.