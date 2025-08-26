I respect Chamundeshwari, honour Nada Habba, says Banu Mushtaq
I respect Chamundeshwari, honour Nada Habba, says Banu Mushtaq

August 26, 2025

Hassan: Speaking to reporters in Hassan yesterday, amidst raging debate on the Government’s choice of Dasara guest, writer and 2025 Dasara inaugurator Banu Mushtaq expressed her happiness at being selected to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities. “It is truly a matter of joy for me,” she said.

“You revere Goddess Chamundeshwari, and I respect your sentiments. Many consider Dasara to be a ‘Nada Habba’ — a festival of the land — and I honour that as well. When you call it Nada Habba with love and pride, it becomes part of our shared culture. That’s why Dasara is dear to me too.”

She added, “Dasara is a festival I deeply respect and participate in with affection. As a child, I often went with my parents to watch the Jumboo Savari procession. Now, being invited to inaugurate the celebrations myself, fills me with happiness.”

Searching