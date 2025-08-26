Dasara inauguration should not hurt sentiments: Yaduveer

August 26, 2025

‘No objection to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating festivities, but faith in Goddess Chamundeshwari vital’

Mysore/Mysuru: There is no objection to inviting International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festivities. However, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has underlined that the inauguration should pay respects to Goddess Chamundeshwari and be conducted in a manner that does not hurt religious sentiments.

Amid mixed reactions over the State Government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inaugural event, Yaduveer addressed the media at his office in Mysuru on Monday and shared his stance on the issue.

He acknowledged Mushtaq’s significant contribution to Kannada literature and language, noting her active involvement in social movements, particularly her advocacy for equal rights for Muslim women and their access to Mosques.

“Her achievements are beyond question, and the invitation to her to inaugurate Dasara is not in dispute,” he clarified.

At the same time, he stressed that Dasara, while organised by the Government within a Constitutional and secular framework, carries deep religious and traditional significance.

“The festival is deeply rooted in customs and rituals. The inauguration must, therefore, uphold its religious essence,” he asserted.

On Bhuvaneshwari remark

Referring to a viral video of Mushtaq commenting on the colours of the Kannada flag and describing Goddess Bhuvaneshwari as a symbolic figure, Yaduveer remarked that such statements have naturally raised doubts among the public.

“People are bound to question whether she has faith in Goddess Chamundeshwari and whether her words have respected religious sentiments. If she clarifies her position, there would be no objection from me,” he said.

The MP further said there was no difference between his personal opinion and the stand of his party. “I understand that Banu Mushtaq, during her childhood, witnessed Dasara celebrations in the reign of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and experienced its grandeur. But the inauguration is steeped in sacred rituals and traditions. Under no circumstances should sentiments be hurt. The event must honour Goddess Chamundeshwari and uphold the sanctity of the occasion — this is non-negotiable,” he emphasised.

He also recalled that in the past, the Congress Government had invited personalities like Girish Karnad and Nissar Ahmed, who, according to him, were perceived as acting against Indian traditions.

“From a purely secular standpoint, we have no issue with such choices. But Dasara is essentially a religious celebration, and even in official protocol, it begins with floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Therefore, when guests are selected, no one’s beliefs or traditions must be offended,” Yaduveer stated.

‘Inviting Deepa Bhasthi also would be a meaningful gesture’

Yaduveer Wadiyar further suggested that the Government should also consider inviting writer and translator Deepa Bhasthi of Kodagu, who translated Banu Mushtaq’s works into English, to participate in the celebrations.

“It would be commendable to provide her with an opportunity. Achievers and residents from Kodagu rarely find representation on major public platforms, and this would be a valuable occasion. Offering Deepa Bhasthi a place on the Dasara inauguration stage would reflect equal recognition and respect,” Yaduveer said.