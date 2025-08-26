SIT searches Timarody’s house

August 26, 2025

Dharmasthala: Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ case, this morning conducted a search at the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody, near Ujire here.

The SIT personnel, armed with a Search Warrant, raided the house of Timarody and carried out an extensive search, in the presence of Timarody’s family members, to gather vital evidence if any, in the crucial case. However, Timarody, was not in the house at that time, it is said.

The search was conducted on the basis of the revelations made by the ‘Mask Man’ (C.N. Chinnaiah), during the course of inquiry, following his arrest in the sensational case.

The ‘Mask Man’ has reportedly told the SIT about Timarody providing him shelter, his cell phone, which is with Timarody and the plot hatched along with fellow activists Girish Mattannavar and others, only to defame the sanctity of Dharmasthala, by weaving a web of stories.

Police personnel from Mangaluru, Puttur and Bantwal, had been summoned to provide adequate security, to avoid any untoward incidents, during the search operation.