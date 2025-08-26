August 26, 2025

Bengaluru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has announced to take out ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ on Sept. 1, to exert pressure on CM Siddaramaiah, to hand over Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing media persons here yesterday, Vijayendra said, the Government should hand over the complete probe, including the charges made by the ‘Mask Man’ (C.N. Chinnaiah). The NIA probe may restore the faith of people and devotees on the Government. The CM should take a call at the earliest.

People in large numbers may join the ‘chalo’ from every Assembly Constituencies of the State, to protest against the Government, for denting religious sentiments of Hindus. The Government that is mired in controversy in this case should come out unscathed. Adequate probe be conducted into the evil forces and organisations behind the illegality, demanded Vijayendra.

“When a passerby showed a skull, the Govt. should have collected information about those behind the same. The Government should have either taken intelligence inputs before taking a clear decision on the matter, with Dharmasthala case hitting national and international headlines,” he added.