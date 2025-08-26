Dharmasthala Temple conspiracy case | No need for NIA probe; SIT doing job well: Home Minister

August 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has clarified that there is no need to hand over the conspiracy case against Dharmasthala Temple to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as demanded by the Opposition BJP and JD(S).

Speaking to reporters yesterday at Southern Star Hotel in city, he responded to demands from BJP and JD(S) leaders who sought NIA involvement, citing inter-State financial transactions linked to the case. Dr. Parameshwara reiterated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting the inquiry effectively and there is no necessity to involve NIA. “Who are we to dictate how the investigation should be conducted? Whatever is required for the investigation, SIT will carry out,” he said.

On whether ‘Mask Man’ Chinnaiah, arrested in connection with the conspiracy, would undergo a narco-analysis test, the Minister stated that he cannot personally take such a decision. “That authority rests with the Investigating Officer,” he clarified.

Narco-analysis test

Emphasising the autonomy of SIT, he said, “Investigation is being carried out competently and in accordance with law. Govt. will not interfere. Procedures such as narco-analysis are entirely within the SIT’s discretion.”

He also noted that political commentary would not affect the probe. “Whether I speak as Home Minister or Opposition leaders make statements, none of it will reveal the truth. Only an impartial investigation can bring out the facts, and that is precisely what the SIT is doing. For this reason, both Ruling and Opposition leaders should refrain from public statements on the matter,” he remarked.

On the timeline for the probe, Dr. Parameshwara said, it was not possible to impose a strict deadline on SIT. “However, I have advised them to conclude the inquiry and present their findings as soon as possible,” he added.

Responding to BJP and JD(S) conducting rallies in Dharmasthala demanding arrests, he made a pointed remark: “They must be going to seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. Let them go.” When asked if such visits could be prevented, he replied, “Who can stop someone from seeking divine blessings?”

Urging restraint, he concluded, “My only request is that no one should politicise the issue.”