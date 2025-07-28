MDMA racket busted in Mysuru city | Public safety at stake: MP seeks strict action

July 28, 2025

Yaduveer inspects Unity Mall project site at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed deep concern over the discovery of an MDMA manufacturing unit in Mysuru, calling it “deeply alarming and shocking.”

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the under-construction Unity Mall, funded by the Centre at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Grounds this morning, he stressed that illegal activities of this scale in Mysuru demand urgent attention.

“I will bring this matter to the notice of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and urge immediate action. Such operations must not be allowed anywhere,” he stated.

The MP acknowledged the pressures faced by law enforcement agencies but insisted that such cases must be treated with the highest priority. He revealed that the Narasimharaja Constituency has seen a sharp rise in the sale of “solutions” and narcotic substances, with numerous public complaints pouring in.

Yaduveer pledged to push for decisive intervention from the Central Government, including measures to strengthen Police capabilities. He pointed to cases linked to Udayagiri Police Station and other locations, adding that reports indicate drugs are being sold in several Colleges and Universities across Mysuru.

Yaduveer said, “Law and order must remain robust not only during election season but beyond. The Chief Minister must treat this issue as a priority and ensure strict enforcement even post-election. True prestige lies in safeguarding public safety.”

Unity Mall: The MP also inspected the construction of the Unity Mall at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The project, being implemented by Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), aims to promote and sell District and State-level products under one roof.

Estimated at a cost of Rs. 193 crore, funded by the Centre, the Mall will showcase local artisans and entrepreneurs, featuring iconic items such as Mysuru sandalwood and betel leaves. It will house 90 shops in an international-standard complex, blending traditional architectural styles and preserving heritage trees within the site.

Aligned with the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the initiative is part of a nationwide plan to establish Unity Malls in every State to boost economic growth, employment and cultural integration, the MP noted.

“The Mall is not just about commerce — it’s a symbol of cultural unity and self-reliance,” Yaduveer said.