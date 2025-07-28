Nalwadi-Siddaramaiah comparison | My statements were misconstrued: Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah clarifies
July 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has clarified that his recent comments were not intended to diminish the legacy of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, for whom he expressed deep respect.

He stated that the Maharaja’s administration continues to be a source of inspiration for all.

Speaking to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association Sports Meet at Oval Grounds yesterday, Dr. Yathindra said his remarks were meant only to highlight the significant contributions made to Mysuru City by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“I never suggested that Nalwadi’s legacy should be downplayed,” he said. “What I meant was that no Chief Minister after independence has granted as much funding to Mysuru City as CM Siddaramaiah did under the Congress Government.”

He further added that the Maharaja is always honoured during memorial events, and the intention was never to draw a political comparison with my father (Siddaramaiah). “Some are misinterpreting my comments, perhaps for the sake of opposition,” he noted, insisting that there’s no reason to politicise the matter.

