Water released from Kabini, Taraka Dams
News

Water released from Kabini, Taraka Dams

July 28, 2025

H.D. Kote: Heavy rain at Nagarahole forest area and Wayanad in Kerala State, has risen the water level at Kabini and Taraka Dams here. Over 49,000 cusecs of water is collectively being released into River Kapila from these dams.

The maximum water level of Taraka Dam is 2,425 feet and the water level on July 27 was 2,423 feet, two feet below the

The bridge near Katte Manuganahalli has totally submerged, leaving Katte Manuganahalli, Motha, Althalhundi and Motha Haadi out of bounds. The Ashwath Katte Shiva Temple in H.D. Kote town is inundated with water entering the temple premises.

Kabini Dam AEE Ganesh said, 40,000 cusecs of water including 5,000 cusecs of water from the Subhash Kabini Power Project is discharged through four crest gates. Those living on the river bank have been hereby instructed to move to safer places.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching