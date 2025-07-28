Water released from Kabini, Taraka Dams

July 28, 2025

H.D. Kote: Heavy rain at Nagarahole forest area and Wayanad in Kerala State, has risen the water level at Kabini and Taraka Dams here. Over 49,000 cusecs of water is collectively being released into River Kapila from these dams.

The maximum water level of Taraka Dam is 2,425 feet and the water level on July 27 was 2,423 feet, two feet below the

The bridge near Katte Manuganahalli has totally submerged, leaving Katte Manuganahalli, Motha, Althalhundi and Motha Haadi out of bounds. The Ashwath Katte Shiva Temple in H.D. Kote town is inundated with water entering the temple premises.

Kabini Dam AEE Ganesh said, 40,000 cusecs of water including 5,000 cusecs of water from the Subhash Kabini Power Project is discharged through four crest gates. Those living on the river bank have been hereby instructed to move to safer places.