City Police launch ‘Open House’ to build trust with school children

July 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Instances of the Police adopting people-friendly approaches to build rapport with citizens are not new. But in a fresh initiative, Mysuru City Police have decided to become ‘school-children friendly’ through the launch of ‘Tereda Mane’ (Open House) aimed at familiarising students with Police functioning and breaking their fear of law enforcement.

Many children are curious about how the Police catch thieves and often assume that only criminals and victims enter Police Stations.

In some cases, parents inadvertently instil fear by threatening to “call the Police” to discipline kids. This initiative seeks to dispel such misconceptions, helping children view the Police as protectors rather than to be feared.

Every Thursday across stations: The programme is conducted every Thursday across all Police Stations in Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Vijayanagar Sub-Divisions.

Students are brought to the Stations, introduced to Police personnel and briefed about various sections of the Station, the process of filing an FIR and the jurisdiction of each Station. Demonstrations also explain how Cops respond to emergency calls on Helpline 112 and handle cybercrime complaints via the Helpline 1930.

DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani said, “Tereda Mane is being held in all Police Stations as per directions from higher authorities. Students from both Government and private schools are being given insights into Police activities, complaint procedures and crime prevention measures.”

Inspector Divakar of Mandi Police Station noted, “Children are curious to know how we catch thieves. We explained that we first gather crime details, check records and trace suspects through mobile location tracking.”