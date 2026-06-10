Surabhi Ganakalamandira’s ‘Yuva Sourabha’ Vocal Concert in city on June 14
Culture

Surabhi Ganakalamandira’s ‘Yuva Sourabha’ Vocal Concert in city on June 14

June 10, 2026

Mysuru: A classical thematic vocal concert will be presented by Vid. H.S. Karthikeya Sharma on ‘Devi Krithis of Thyagaraja’, under ‘Yuva Sourabha’ series of Surabhi Ganakalamandira Charitable Trust, Mysuru, on June 14 at 5.30 pm at BSS Vidyodaya premises in Krishnamurthypuram.

Dr. Rama V. Bennur, Literary Scholar, Music Critic, great granddaughter of Veene Seshanna and Dr. S. Ramaprasad, Literary Scholar and Music Conoisseur, will be the chief guests on the occasion.

Vid. Karthikeya Sharma will be accompanied by Vid. Karthikeya Hosahalli on violin, Vid. Pawan Madhav Masur on mridanga and Vid. Karthik Pranav on morching.

Artistes’ profile

Vid. Karthikeya Sharma is a disciple of noted musician and musicologist Dr. Shreekantham Nagendra Shastry, who belongs to the Chintalapalli tradition. A first rank holder in Vidwat and recipient of CCRT scholarship, he developed keen interest in musicology and has received appreciation for presenting the unique raga-tala-malika ‘Dashavidha Raga Navati Kusuma Manjari’ in Panchamukhi and Shanmukhi talas, Suladi, Javali and Saptataleshwari Prabandhas. He has special expertise in singing Raga-Tana-Pallavi and many complex pallavis in complex talas such as ‘simhanandana.’ He has received awards from D. Subbaramaiah Trust, R.K. Srikantan Trust and Bangalore Gayana Samaja.

Vid. Karthikeya Hosahalli is a disciple of Vid. Hosahalli K. Subba Rao and Vid. H.V. Raghuram and has performed and won prizes in several music  competitions.

Vid. Pawan Madhav Masur initially learnt mridanga from Vid. H.L. Shivashankar Swamy and is presently continuing under Vid. Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma and Vid. Vijay Natesan. A ‘B-High’ graded artiste of AIR, he has secured 1st rank in  Senior examination.

Vid. Karthik Pranav is the son of eminent vocalist Ganasudhakara A. Subba Rao and is a disciple of Vid. Anoor Anantha Krishna Sharma in mridanga and morching. A graded artiste of AIR, he has accompanied  many senior artistes.

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